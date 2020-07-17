MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $149,909,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $120,181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

TIF opened at $122.50 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.