MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,743,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $15.60 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

