MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in B2Gold by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 2,026,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 892,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $58,256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,426,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

B2Gold stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.