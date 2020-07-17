MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $724,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $531.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.47 and its 200 day moving average is $415.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.50.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

