MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $535,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

