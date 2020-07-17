MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 615 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,537.50.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,337.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,279.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,335.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.