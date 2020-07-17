MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,084 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

SBAC opened at $292.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

