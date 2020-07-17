MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 203,791 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,791 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equitable were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

