MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 14,219 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Western Union by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 936,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 328.6% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $134,748,000.

WU stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

