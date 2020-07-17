MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,414 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NYSE MMC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

