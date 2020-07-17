MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 8,319 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $5,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

