MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 6,366 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.