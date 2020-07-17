MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

