MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,000 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

