MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

