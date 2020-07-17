MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $670,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 113,801 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 3,108.9% in the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,604,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $85.30 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

