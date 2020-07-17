MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $176,000 Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $276.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

