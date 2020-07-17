MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 232.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

