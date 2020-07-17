MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after acquiring an additional 212,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 974,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $321.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.91. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.