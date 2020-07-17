MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $656,000 in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $45.11 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.