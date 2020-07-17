MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,446.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,365.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,033.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

