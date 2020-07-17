MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $80,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $174,577,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $56,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

WPM stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

