MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 445.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 559,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,697,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

CAT stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

