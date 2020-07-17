MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $700,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:HCA opened at $105.65 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

