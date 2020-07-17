MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

