MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $511,000 Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dell were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,873 shares of company stock worth $20,810,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

DELL opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

