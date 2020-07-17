MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.15 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 852.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.