MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 321,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.