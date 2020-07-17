MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,504 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AES were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AES by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AES by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 149,805 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.07 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

