MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 124,915 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $10.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.