MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 3,000 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

