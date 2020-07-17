MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 10,299 Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

