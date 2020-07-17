MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,366 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after buying an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after buying an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

