MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Humana by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,326,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Humana by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.29.

NYSE HUM opened at $395.37 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

