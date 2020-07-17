Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

