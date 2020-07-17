Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $191.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

