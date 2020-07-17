MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $200.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH traded as high as $191.40 and last traded at $189.22, with a volume of 74391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.42.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

