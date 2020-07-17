Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.44. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after buying an additional 2,746,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 55,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 544,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

