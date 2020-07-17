Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIG5 opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.27 ($0.46).

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 alerts:

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.