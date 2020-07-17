Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MIG5 opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.27 ($0.46).
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5
