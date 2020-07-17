Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $305.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.26. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

