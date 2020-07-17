Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 68,670 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,139,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total transaction of $20,377,822.50.

On Friday, July 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total transaction of $20,866,066.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

