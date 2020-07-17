Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 14th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.