Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Marcus will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Marcus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Marcus by 8.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

