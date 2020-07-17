Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marchex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

