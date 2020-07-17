Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,929,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,028,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,525,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $2,975,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $2,857,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total value of $2,769,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.15, for a total value of $2,792,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.11, for a total value of $2,851,650.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $5,519,700.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

