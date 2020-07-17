MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.