MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67, 2,993,588 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,194,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNKD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MannKind by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

