Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 371.50 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.66), approximately 201,640 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 104,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50 ($4.81).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective (up from GBX 275 ($3.38)) on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.20.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

