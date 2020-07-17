MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.