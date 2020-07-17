Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.21, approximately 32,497,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 32,603,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cleveland Research lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

